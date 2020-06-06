BidaskClub Upgrades S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Sell

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $25.78. 360,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,776. The company has a market capitalization of $935.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.63. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.18). S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.41 million. On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $101,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,977.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in S & T Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

