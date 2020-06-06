BidaskClub Upgrades TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to “Sell”

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.56. 211,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $885.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.75.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 26.28%. Research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

