BidaskClub Upgrades Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to “Sell”

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Trustmark stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.95. 512,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at $696,339.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

