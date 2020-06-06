BidaskClub Upgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Sell

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

WTBA stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $19.74. 57,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $303.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Gerdin bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $53,792.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,305.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,066.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,779 shares of company stock worth $381,444 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 40.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

