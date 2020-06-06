bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.14

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001465 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $31.44 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.17 or 0.02007725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00181519 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00122238 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,662,800 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

