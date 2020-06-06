BMO Capital Markets Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $350.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. They set a reduce rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.33.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.05. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

