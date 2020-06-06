BMO Capital Markets Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $75.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.92.

CSX stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.98.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,240,163.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

