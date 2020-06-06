BNP Paribas Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,193,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,118,161. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 655,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,696,000 after buying an additional 48,724 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,835,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 15,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

