Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,712.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $70.00 on Friday, hitting $1,812.64. 1,023,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,491.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,715.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

