Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $303.00 to $360.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.33.

AVGO stock traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. 5,078,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

