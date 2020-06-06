Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $360.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVGO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.33.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. 5,078,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

