Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadcom from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.08. 5,078,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.05. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $133,380,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

