Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $328.33.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.05. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,380,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

