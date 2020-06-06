Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $328.33.

AVGO traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

