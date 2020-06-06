Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.33.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $8.19 on Friday, hitting $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.05. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

