Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.33.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $8.19 on Friday, reaching $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

