Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a reduce rating and a $260.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $328.33.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $16,643,562. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

