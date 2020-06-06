Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

