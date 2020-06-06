Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AVGO has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.
NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,465. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.
In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
