Brokerages Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report $40.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the lowest is $34.11 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $56.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $192.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.91 million to $201.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $232.81 million, with estimates ranging from $219.07 million to $246.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.31 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 33,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $137,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 44,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $262,957.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 525,805 shares of company stock worth $2,507,323. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

