Brokerages Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Crawford & Company an industry rank of 87 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRD.B. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

CRD.B stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 16,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,052. The firm has a market cap of $334.81 million, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.46 million. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

