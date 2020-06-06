Brokerages Expect Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Endurance International Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

EIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Endurance International Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. 806,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

In related news, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $44,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,245,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,957,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at $965,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at $593,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 237.9% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

