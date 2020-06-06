Brokerages Set Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target at $75.63

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of CINF stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.78. 1,721,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,317. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

