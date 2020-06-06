Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $28.90

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 871,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,518. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.04. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Teradata by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 65,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teradata by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 365,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.