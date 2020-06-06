Bulwark (BWK) Price Reaches $0.0110

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Bulwark coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $164,720.08 and approximately $1,268.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002073 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Coin Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Bulwark is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bulwark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.