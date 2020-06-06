Cable Hill Partners LLC Reduces Stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up about 0.3% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,410,000 after buying an additional 74,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in FMC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of FMC traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 845,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

