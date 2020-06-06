Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 622 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

NYSE CVX traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

