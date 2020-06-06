Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 154,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,186. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Grant sold 9,806 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $98,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,891 shares in the company, valued at $915,272.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cadiz by 36.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cadiz by 34.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadiz during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 204.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

