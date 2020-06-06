Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 122,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Caesarstone has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 94,973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 594.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 33,006 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caesarstone by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 30,788 shares during the period. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.