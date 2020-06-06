Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.553-8.634 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPB. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

