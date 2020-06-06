Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,336,494 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,673,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336,494 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Pfizer worth $217,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,737,956. The firm has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

