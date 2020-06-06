Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 207,985 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,985 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Procter & Gamble worth $282,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.7% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,252,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,786,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 624,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,634. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.