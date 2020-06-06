Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $38.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WORK traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 91,466,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,893,340. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $7,381,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $17,459,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,950,498 shares of company stock worth $50,548,133 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Slack by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Slack by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,329 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Slack by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,628,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

