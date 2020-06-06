Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTT. ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.94.

CTT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 263,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,693. The stock has a market cap of $428.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.24. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.69% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. Research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 322.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 661,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 504,820 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 453,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after buying an additional 303,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 242,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

