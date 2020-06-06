Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.14. 4,698,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $209.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.73 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $127,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,186.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,357 shares of company stock worth $601,223. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.