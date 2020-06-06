Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Century Bancorp worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Century Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ CNBKA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. 16,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $93.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $454.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.44 per share, for a total transaction of $58,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 758,174 shares in the company, valued at $49,614,906.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.75 per share, for a total transaction of $102,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 758,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,751,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,764. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.