Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 27.45% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Change Healthcare updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.14-0.18 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-$0.18 EPS.

CHNG stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHNG shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.32.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

