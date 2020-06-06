Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Cheesecake Factory to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.65.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. 6,816,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $46.26.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.04%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,504,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.