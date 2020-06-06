Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $62.25 to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chegg from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.35.

NYSE CHGG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,499,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Chegg has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $344,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,535 shares in the company, valued at $810,780.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marne L. Levine sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $159,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $352,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,991 shares of company stock worth $14,723,741 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 55.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

