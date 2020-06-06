Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Given New GBX 300 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

LON:CHG traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 273 ($3.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.97. The company has a market capitalization of $769.55 million and a P/E ratio of 35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.94. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 145.80 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.