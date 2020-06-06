Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.67.

CHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,174,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,696,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 658,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,646,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 426,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CHK traded up $10.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,697,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $430.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.79.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.