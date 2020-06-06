Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,744. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

