Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $48.44. 2,816,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,603. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion and a PE ratio of -75.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. Chewy has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $51.72.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

