Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CB. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.87.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $140.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,973. Chubb has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

