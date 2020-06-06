Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Nomura Instinet

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price raised by Nomura Instinet from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,433. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ciena by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,543,000 after buying an additional 1,269,824 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,578,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

