Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target increased by Nomura from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CIEN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.

CIEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,865,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,433. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $79,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ciena by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

