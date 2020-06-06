Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,865,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $79,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

