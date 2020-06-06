Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.91.

Ciena stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,433. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

