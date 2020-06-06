Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CIEN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. 2,865,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ciena’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.