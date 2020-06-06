Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $246.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.95.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.48. 1,955,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,455. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,163,476.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,583,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,168. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

