Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $264.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $244.00 to $264.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.95.

CI traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.48. 1,955,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,322,168. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

